PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating impairment after a serious crash in Peoria early Friday morning.
The crash happened near 85th and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m.
Police say when they arrived, both drivers were conscious from the rear-end collision, but one of the drivers had to be extricated from a vehicle.
They say the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time and at least one of the drivers will be taken to a hospital.
[MORE: Latest traffic conditions]
Impairment of one of the drivers is suspected, according to police, but they are still investigating.
Northern Avenue is closed in the area while they investigate the collision. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
No other details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.