PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A serious crash has left a 6-year-old boy with critical injuries in west Phoenix on Tuesday.
It happened at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 8 p.m.
[VIDEO: 6-year-old boy hurt in west Phoenix crash]
Firefighters said a family of three was involved in the crash and police said all three were walking. However, it's unclear if they were in a crosswalk.
The two other victims, adults, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The driver stayed on the scene, police said.
Phoenix police are investigating.
Traffic is shut down in all directions.