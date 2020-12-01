CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is facing a couple of felony charges after police said they caused a crash that sent a car into a Chandler apartment on Tuesday morning.
According to police, one driver rear-ended a second driver around 5 a.m. while both were going south on McQueen Road near Commonwealth Place, which is south of Chandler Boulevard. The impact of the collision caused the second driver to go off the road, through a concrete drainage system and into an apartment building, investigators said. No one inside the apartment was hurt.
The second driver had minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. The first driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but they aren't considered life-threatening. Police believe they have enough evidence to arrest the driver for aggravated DUI and felony endangerment once the driver gets out of the hospital.
Traffic in the area was restricted and the investigation is ongoing. Names of the drivers have not been released.