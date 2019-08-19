TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious car accident caused road closures in Tempe on Monday night.
Detective Natalie Barela of the Tempe Police Department said officers are on the scene of the vehicle collision near the Baseline and Rural roads intersection.
Officers on scene of a collision near Baseline and Rural. EB Baseline is closed from College Ave to Rural while officers investigate. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/eK0s3DjbOP— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) August 20, 2019
Barela says the original call the department received reported a vehicle that seemed to be driving carelessly as it heading east on Baseline Road near Kyrene Road.
As officers headed to the scene, Barela says the received calls about a vehicle with a similar description that rear-ended another vehicle on Baseline Road, west of Rural Road.
Officers eventually found the driver with serious injuries and without a seatbelt on.
The person in the other vehicle that was rear-ended suffered only minor injuries, Barela says.
While the investigation is still underway, initial examination shows impairment could be a factor in this incident.
Due to this situation, going east, Baseline Road is closed from College Avenue to Rural Road.
Refresh this story for updates on this incident.
Officers on scene of a collision near Baseline and Rural. EB Baseline is closed from College Ave to Rural while officers investigate. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/eK0s3DjbOP— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) August 20, 2019