GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5)-- A deadly two-vehicle crash has shut down a major roadway in Glendale.
According to Glendale police, the crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Monday near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
At least one person has died in the crash.
Glendale police said that Bethany Home Road is shut down between 51st and 57th avenues.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area as the roadway will be closed for the next several hours.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story and for traffic updates.
He who crashes , not paying attentions . To bad have to involve the other. [scared]
