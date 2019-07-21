CHANDLER, AZ, (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Chandler say a three-car wreck left one man dead and two others injured Saturday afternoon.
Chandler Police Department spokesman Kevin Quinn said it happened at Rural and Ray roads at about 1:30 p.m.
Officers on scene said three cars were involved.
Three people were injured in the crash, said Quinn.
One person was treated at the scene while two others were taken to the hospital, said Quinn. 58-year-old Renee Peel-Young died at the hospital and the other person had minor injuries.
The investigation of the cause of the collision is underway and specific details are not known yet, said Quinn.
(3) comments
AZ has no end of stupid people and drivers.
The antidote to dilusion everyone is correct is realization that most are not and are unsafe and dangerous. [sad]
