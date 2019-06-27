PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One motorcycle rider is dead and another is hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix late Wednesday night.
The intersection of 24th Drive and Thunderbird Road was closed for most of the night and into Thursday morning while authorities investigated the crash scene.
Police say a 58-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were on a motorcycle about to make a left turn while a 2005 Toyota Tacoma headed eastbound around 8:47 p.m.
They say the light changed to yellow and the motorcycle failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
The motorcyclists were struck by the pickup truck at the intersection.
Police say the pickup stopped and observed the collision before fleeing the area eastbound.
The two riders were taken to a hospital. The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 58-year-old James Hawking, later died. The passenger, a 50-year-old woman, is in critical condition.
Police say officers were able to obtain license plate information from the pickup truck and made contact with the owner of the vehicle. The owner told police his vehicle had been stolen.
The crash is still under investigation.
(4) comments
Where is proof other then let lying truck driver go. [blink]
Highly doubt the truck was stolen. Story doesn't state if the bike was already pulled into the intersection, committed to turn and oncoming truck ran the light or not. Everybody feels they have to floor it on yellow/red so they don't have to wait a minute or two. If you see someone in the intersection trying to turn left, don't run the red light and leave them hanging out to dry.
Sadly, it sounds like both vehicles were trying to beat the light. My guess is, the bike enters the intersection while it turns yellow. They ASSUME the vehicle coming at them will stop. So they continue to turn left. Only problem is, that other driver is trying to beat the yellow. Sadly again, if the car driver made it to the intersection before red, they will not be at fault. If both vehicles were "legally" in the intersection at the same time, the bike MUST yield the right of way. As a avid biker myself, that sucks.
Totally agree, I ride as well. Most times it's the car turning left into the path of oncoming bikes or pulling out of a lot/driveway and hitting the bike. Only wrong thing in this story is hit and run on truck's behalf. Nail him!
