CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Chandler High School students were taken to a hospital after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening, according to police.
The crash happened near Arizona Avenue and Erie Street, just north of Chandler Boulevard.
Police say the students were conscious and alert after they were hit.
Both were taken to a hospital; one with serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.
Police did not specify whether the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
No other details were released.
