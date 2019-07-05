PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A major Phoenix intersection has reopened after two people were hit by a vehicle Friday.
The incident occurred at the area of 28th Drive and Cactus Road.
According to Phoenix police, The two pedestrians hit were taken to the hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition.
The intersection was closed for hours while police investigated. The area has since reopened.
