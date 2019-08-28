CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police are investigating a wrong-way crash from early Wednesday morning.
According to Casa Grande PD, the crash happened on Pinal Avenue just north of Rodeo Road just after 3:30 a.m.
The drivers in each vehicle were flown to Phoenix-area hospitals for 'significant' injuries.
[MAP: 2019 wrong-way driving incidents]
In a picture from the crash scene tweeted by Casa Grande PD, the front of a red car is completely smashed in.
Police are still investigating whether impairment is a factor in this crash.
The area is closed while police investigate.
#CGPD investigating wrong-way driver collision on Pinal north of Rodeo. Collision occurred at 3:40am. Driver of each vehicle flown to PHX area hospitals w/ significant injuries. Unknown at this time if impairment is a factor. Please avoid the area. Thx #CasaGrande #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/EXYcukvUZd— Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) August 28, 2019