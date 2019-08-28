Casa Grande wrong-way crash
(Source: Casa Grande Police Department)

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police are investigating a wrong-way crash from early Wednesday morning. 

According to Casa Grande PD, the crash happened on Pinal Avenue just north of Rodeo Road just after 3:30 a.m.

The drivers in each vehicle were flown to Phoenix-area hospitals for 'significant' injuries.

[MAP: 2019 wrong-way driving incidents]

In a picture from the crash scene tweeted by Casa Grande PD, the front of a red car is completely smashed in. 

Police are still investigating whether impairment is a factor in this crash. 

The area is closed while police investigate.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you