MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving a bicycle took place this Tuesday evening in Mesa, according to the the Mesa Police Department.
It happened in the area of McDowell and Higley roads.
The bicyclist who died in this crash is believed to be a man, police say.
Few details were immediately available.
Right now it is unclear whether impairment had anything to do with this incident.
Nik Rasheta, a media relations detective with the Mesa Police Department, says officials are currently at the scene investigating the accident.
(4) comments
Its probably a homeless or DUI loser riding home from work... Why else would you ride a bike in 105 degrees... I hope the car isn't to damaged..
Even with a marked bike lane, too early to tell, but I smell a phone.
Racist
Never stated what color the phone is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.