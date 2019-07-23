PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist died following a crash also involving a truck on Monday evening, the Phoenix Police Department reported.
The accident happened in the area of Cave Creek Road and Nisbet Roads, which is south of Greenway Road.
After stopping at a stop sign at Nisbet Road, a 53-year-old man driving a 2001 Ford truck tried to cross all lanes on Cave Creek Road.
This is when the 21-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Uzuri Burkes, headed south on Cave Creek Road and crashed into the truck.
Despite wearing a helmet, Burkes fell victim to his injuries and died at the scene, said Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department.
The man driving the truck stayed on the scene. Impairment did not seem to play a role in this crash, Cox confirmed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
