PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash with a motorcycle happened in Phoenix on Saturday, police said.
The Phoenix Police Department confirmed the crash, involving a 62-year-old man on a 1976 Harley Davidson motorcycle, happened around 2:30 p.m. that day.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix PD, the motorcyclist was going north on the I-17 off-ramp heading to Peoria Avenue when his brakes possibly failed on him for some unknown reason. Due to the motorcyclist being unable to stop, he went through a red light and drove into the intersection where he crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, said Thompson.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The 53-year-old driver of the Chevrolet underwent an evaluation. He showed no signs of impairment.
Due to the accident, police said Peoria Avenue shut down going both directions with restrictions on the I-17 on-and-off ramps. It has since re-opened.
The investigation of this crash is still ongoing, police say.
