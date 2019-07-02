PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 37-year-old man has died after he was hit by an SUV in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. near 23rd and Dunlap avenues.
According to Phoenix police, 37-year-old Steven Hoffman Jr. was walking eastbound near the intersection. That is when a dark-colored Ford Expedition was traveling in the curb lane, drifted onto the sidewalk and struck Hoffman.
Police say the suspect driving the Ford Expedition continued eastbound and failed to stop for the collision at any time.
Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who may know the suspect's vehicle or this incident are urged to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
"Police say the suspect driving the Ford Expedition continued eastbound and failed to stop for the collision at any time." WTF is wrong with you guys at AZFamily? Try...."Police say the suspect driving the Ford Expedition did not remain on scene, and continued eastbound."
