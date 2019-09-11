QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two deputies are recovering after a crash sent them and another person to the hospital in Queen Creek overnight.
The deputy-involved crash happened near Ocotillo and Ironwood roads early Wednesday morning, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
The crash involved two vehicles. Two deputies were in one car and a third person was in another car, PCSO says.
All three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
No further details were released.