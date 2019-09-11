QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two deputies are recovering after a crash sent them and another person to the hospital in Queen Creek overnight.

The deputy-involved crash happened near Ocotillo and Ironwood roads early Wednesday morning, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The crash involved two vehicles. Two deputies were in one car and a third person was in another car, PCSO says.

All three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you