PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A passenger was killed in a rollover crash on the Loop 303 in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on the northbound Loop 303 approaching Interstate 17.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver sustained unknown injuries and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows one lane is closed for the investigation.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash, but says impairment does not seem to be a factor.
