CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A truck rolled over on the Loop 202 Santan freeway in Chandler near Price Road Friday morning, causing significant delays.
Arizona Department of Transportation says the truck is blocking multiple eastbound lanes and recommend if heading in the area to find an alternate route.
Department of Public Safety says the truck is was fuel tanker that was rolled over. The driver was pulled out of the truck with minor injuries.
DPS says that there is fuel leaking which is leading to the back up.
L-202 Santan EB near L-101: A crash involving a truck rollover is blocking multiple lanes. Take an alternate route to avoid significant delays. #aztraffic #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/u0pGtfGBXO— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 5, 2021
The investigation is ongoing. No word on how long the area will be restricted.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.