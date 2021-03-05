Loop 202 crash at the Loop 101
(Source: ADOT)

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A truck rolled over on the Loop 202 Santan freeway in Chandler near Price Road Friday morning, causing significant delays. 

Arizona Department of Transportation says the truck is blocking multiple eastbound lanes and recommend if heading in the area to find an alternate route.

Department of Public Safety says the truck is was fuel tanker that was rolled over. The driver was pulled out of the truck with minor injuries.  

DPS says that there is fuel leaking which is leading to the back up. 

The investigation is ongoing. No word on how long the area will be restricted. 

Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops. 

Live traffic map
 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you