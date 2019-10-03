MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some overturned railroad cars in Mesa snarled traffic in the area for hours.
[VIDEO: Train cars overturn in Mesa intersection]
The derailment happened near Broadway Road and Center Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Arizona's Family news chopper flew over the scene of the derailment. We counted close to a dozen cars that had flipped on their sides.
The cars went off the tracks right as track turns.
The incident caused Broadway Road to be completely blocked.
All eastbound and westbound traffic near Center Street is expected to be restricted for most of the night.
No injuries were reported.
There's no word on what caused the cars to topple over.
Traffic incident at Broadway and Center in Mesa. Railroad car turned over where the track turns and is causing Broadway to be blocked. All East and West just West of Center will be blocked for most of the night. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/zX2PuP5IRV— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 4, 2019