PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Online meetings start Wednesday to discuss plans for the Capitol and Interstate 10 West Light Rail Extension project.
The Environmental Assessment (EA) is currently being drafted. Designs have been made up and the City of Phoenix, along with Valley Metro, are ready to take input from the community. From there, the project will go through an approval process, funds, and lead to construction in hopes of opening by 2024 for Phase 1 and 2030 for Phase II.
"In January 2016, the Phoenix City Council approved taking a phased approach to the Capitol/I-10 West extension, designating the portion of the project from downtown Phoenix to the Capitol area as Phase I and the remaining segment along I-10 to 79th Avenue as Phase II," which is starting now.
The online meetings will run through June 30. There are two call-in opportunities for your input on June 16 and June 20.
"Visit valleymetro.org/capitol to attend our upcoming online public meeting to learn about the Capitol/I-10 West Light Rail Extension project. The online meeting will cover route options for the downtown section of the route, a potential extension to Desert Sky Mall, transit type options for the mainline section from the Capitol to 79th Avenue. All online meeting information will be provided in English and Spanish. Questions and comments may be submitted and will be responded to in English or Spanish."
If you are interested in joining the online meetings, click here.