PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person was seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Phoenix Monday morning.
The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Roeser Road just before 6:30 a.m.
The Phoenix Fire Department said a pedestrian was trapped under one of the cars. Crews rescued that person and transported them to a local trauma center.
Another person involved in the crash was evaluated on the scene. It's not clear whether that person was taken to a hospital.
The area is closed while police investigate the crash.