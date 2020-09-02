One person killed in motorcycle crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road just after 5 a.m. 

Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department said Broadway Road is restricted from 43rd to 53rd avenues while police investigate. No details have been released on what caused the crash or whether impairment was a factor. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

