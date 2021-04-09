MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a three-vehicle rollover crash in Mesa on the US 60 near Greenfield Road Thursday night.
Department of Public Safety says it happened around 7:20 p.m. A vehicle that was changing lanes to the right side clipped another car. The driver lost control and hit a third car. That third car rolled over and partially ejected the driver. They were pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to DPS.
The roadway did close for the investigation but reopened shortly after 10:15 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released.