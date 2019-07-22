PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One person has been killed in a crash along Interstate 10 and Watson Road in the Buckeye area, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms.
The single-vehicle rollover happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
DPS says the crash left one person dead and two other people in serious condition.
The two people injured appear to have been ejected from a truck during the crash.
A medical helicopter was called in to take the injured victims to hospitals.
The Watson off-ramp was closed for the investigation.
DPS says impairment has not been ruled out as a cause for the crash.
Arizona's Family chopper took an aerial view of the scene.
