One person has been killed in a crash along Interstate 10 and Watson Road west of Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms. 

The single-vehicle rollover happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

DPS says the crash left one person dead and two other people in serious condition.

The two people injured appear to have been ejected from a truck during the crash.

A medical helicopter was called in to take the injured victims to hospitals.

The Watson off-ramp was closed for the investigation.

DPS says impairment has not been ruled out as a cause for the crash.

Arizona's Family chopper took an aerial view of the scene. 

 

