PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people were injured in a head-on crash in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says officers responded to a two-car wreck near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:13 a.m. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, she said.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller says a total of five people were hurt. One of them, a 19-year-old woman, was found to be in extremely critical condition. A 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man are in stable condition.
Traffic is restricted in the area near 67th Avenue from Earl Drive to Osborn Road.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.