PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on the Loop 202 in Phoenix.
The crash happened just before 1:15 p.m. on eastbound Loop 202 at 40th Street.
According to DPS, a large truck was off the side of the road, just west of the gore point when it was struck by a minivan. One person inside van has died as a result of the crash.
The cause of the crash is unknown. The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 are still open while DPS conducts an investigation.