GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person badly hurt Monday night.
Police say a vehicle and motorcycle were involved in a collision near 63rd and Olive avenues around 5:38 p.m.
One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Glendale police had a large section of the roadway closed while they investigated.
Olive Avenue was closed from 59th to 65th avenues in both directions and 63rd Avenue was closed both north and south of Olive Avenue.
The roadway has since reopened.
No other information was made available.