TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after a rollover crash near Tonopah on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, west of Tonopah.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of the vehicles rolled off the freeway.
The eastbound lanes are still open in the area but drivers should expect slowing. The westbound lanes are not impacted. Check traffic map on azfamily.com.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.