PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an armored truck rolled over and caught fire on SR-143 near the Loop 202 on Monday afternoon.
According to Phoenix fire, firefighters responded to the scene to put out the fire and to remove the individuals inside the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two additional victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the vehicle while bypassers ran out of their vehicle to try and help.
The cause of the crash is under investigation from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The names of those involved have not been released.
According to ADOT, SR 143 is shut down near near L-202 westbound. There is to no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
