PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious head-on crash closed Broadway Road in both directions near 40th Street in Phoenix early Monday morning. 

Phoenix Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Jawon McKaskill.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near 43rd Place and Broadway Road and involved two vehicles.

One of the cars, a gray Kia that McKaskill was driving, was heading west on Broadway and crossed over the center line and hit a Chevrolet pick up truck. The driver of the Chevrolet had non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. No information has been released if impairment was a factor. 

The area will be restricted for the next several hours.

