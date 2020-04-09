Loop 101 Indian Bend Serious Crash

Serious crash on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale. 

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 are closed at Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale for a serious crash.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. on Thursday. Witnesses told the Arizona Department of Public Safety that the vehicle involved was traveling in the HOV lane when the driver crossed all lanes and hit a wall.

According to DPS, the driver of the vehicle has life-threatening injuries. Traffic is currently being taken off at Indian Bend Road/Talking Stick Way. There is no word when the freeway will reopen. Check traffic conditions here.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you