SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 are closed at Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale for a serious crash.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. on Thursday. Witnesses told the Arizona Department of Public Safety that the vehicle involved was traveling in the HOV lane when the driver crossed all lanes and hit a wall.
According to DPS, the driver of the vehicle has life-threatening injuries. Traffic is currently being taken off at Indian Bend Road/Talking Stick Way. There is no word when the freeway will reopen. Check traffic conditions here.