GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- No one was injured after a semi-truck caught fire on the I-10 freeway in Goodyear.
The fire sparked at about 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound I-10 at Dysart Road. Huge flames could be seen from the Arizona Department of Transportation's freeway camera.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said no one was injured and the fire has now been extinguished. It is not clear what started the fire.
ADOT said the two right lanes are still blocked.
I-10 EB near Dysart Rd: A commercial vehicle is on fire, blocking two right lanes. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/8ih84rT3O2— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2020