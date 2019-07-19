MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- No injuries have been reported after a car drove into a Mesa canal early Friday morning.
Crews responded to the canal near Val Vista Drive and Loop 202 just before 3 a.m. to retrieve the car from the canal.
According to Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department, no one was injured and the driver has been detained.
No other details have been released.
