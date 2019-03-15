PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/ADOT) – Drivers should plan ahead this weekend as commercial filming will cause temporary closures on the Valley’s freeway system from March 16 to March 18.
From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, both directions of Interstate 10 will have closures between 16th Street and 19th Avenue near downtown Phoenix.
Ramps from State Route 51 to Loop 202 and I-10 to State Route 51 will also be closed throughout the day.
From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, March 17-18, Loop 303 will be closed between Van Buren Street and McDowell Road near the I-10 interchange in Goodyear.
The I-10 ramps to the Loop 303 will also be closed.
On Saturday, I-10 message boards will alert I-10 drivers to the potential for these temporary restrictions. Message boards also are alerting motorists to the Loop 303 closure from Van Buren Street to McDowell Road, scheduled between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The Arizona Department of Transportation and other state agencies balance the potential for delays and the availability of alternate routes with the economic benefits of having the Nissan Motor Company commercial filming in Arizona.
A spokesperson for Nissan told Arizona's Family, "We prefer not to comment on activations related to our future product marketing."
Production companies are required to compensate the Arizona Department of Public Safety for handling closures and carry insurance to pay the state in the unlikely event that filming damages the highway infrastructure.
