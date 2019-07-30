GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – In his second week of training, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper spotted a driver with a "very-stiff looking 'passenger'" cruising along in the HOV lane on the U.S. 60.
DPS posted a photo to Twitter of the life-size mannequin sitting in the passenger seat with the seat belt fastened with the hashtag #NiceTry in the caption.
The woman who was driving was stopped near Gilbert Road in Gilbert and cited shortly before 7 a.m., DPS told Arizona's Family.
#NiceTry! Another HOV violator was cited today after a trooper caught her cruising the US 60 with this very stiff-looking "passenger". The trooper is in his 2nd week of Field Training, a time when they learn to look closely for traffic violations like this one. #AZtroopers pic.twitter.com/KwOWKJI6R2— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 30, 2019
This is not the first time a driver got caught hoping to take advantage of the HOV lane during rush hour by putting a mannequin in the passenger seat.
A man was busted trying the same stunt on Loop 202 near Alma School Road in late April.
Like the mannequin DPS tweeted on Tuesday, that dummy also was wearing a seat belt. Because safety first!
DPS says its troopers issue more than 4,000 HOV lane citations each year.
The ticket isn't cheap. HOV lane violations start at $400.
During peak travel times, the HOV lanes are reserved for drivers with at least one passenger. Mannequins do not count. Neither do baby dolls (Yes, somebody has tried it.). There was even a hearse driver in Nevada earlier this month who tried to claim the body he was carrying was his passenger.
"So, he doesn't count in the back?" the driver asked.
Nope. But the Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper let the driver off with a laugh and a warning.
HOV rules are in effect Monday through Friday during the rush hours of 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
During those times, only vehicles carrying at least two people are permitted to use the carpool lanes. The only exceptions are vehicles that display Arizona's "Blue Sky" license plates, motorcycles and buses.
There are more than 175 miles of HOV lanes built into Arizona's freeway system.
you have to cut the neck and then re-tape it. it gives the head a natural bobbing type of movement. i've been rolling with a mannequin for years, never caught
