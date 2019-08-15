Construction on the new part Loop 202 is coming to end and soon drivers will encounter a new sort of interchange many haven't seen before.

PHOENIX (3 TV / CBS 5) Valley drivers will encounter a new kind of traffic interchange in the next few months. Two new diverging diamond interchanges will be opening along the new South Mountain portion of the Loop 202.

“As a driver, I know it’s going to be a little bit concerning,” said ADOT spokesman Tom Herrmann.

That’s because these interchanges have you driving on the left.

As drivers approach the interchange, they go through a controlled intersection with a light. One direction of traffic moves at a time, shifting traffic over to the left side for vehicles entering the Loop 202, and shifting traffic back over the right side for vehicles exiting the Loop 202.

The interchange makes the shape of a diamond, hence the name.

“Because you’re never turning left across traffic there’s no need for a left turn arrow. So traffic moves a little more smoothly with a diverging diamond,” Herrmann said.

The two diverging diamond interchanges will go in at Desert Foothills Parkway and 17th Avenue. They’ll be a first for the state.

Technically, both will be half diverging diamond interchanges because local traffic is unable to go south onto the Gila River Indian Reservation.

There are two others planned elsewhere in Arizona.

One will go in at I-17 and Happy Valley road sometime next year, and another is planned in the Tucson area in the next few years.

And if these interchanges perform well, ADOT could be installing more.

“There’s no reason to believe these won’t go well,” Herrmann said.

(9) comments

Arizona Hospitality
Arizona Hospitality

It does look like it would deter wrong way drivers. Unfortunately, they cannot do that at every existing interchange without major reconstruction.

WarVet
WarVet

Just more business for the funeral homes, body shops, and something for the local media to chew on. [scared]


Mistery88
Mistery88

These work VERY well all over the US and the World... lets hope Arizona's are too stupid to figure them out.

Show Me Data
Show Me Data

As I recall, when ADOT put in the then single-lane roundabouts on Happy Valley Road in 2001, their representative said "if these interchanges perform well, ADOT could be installing more. There’s no reason to believe these won’t go well.” It's déjà vu all over again.


nutsplash
nutsplash

Brilliant idea with all of the wrong way drivers here. Complete morons

Tuishimi
Tuishimi

Arizona DPW really likes to experiment. I am sure this won't cause any confusion. /s

Gabrielle
Gabrielle

Hmmm. We already have too many wrong way drivers in Arizona, wonder if this is a wise idea?

azrider
azrider

This may confuse our wrong way drivers

Wazoolie
Wazoolie

👍👍

