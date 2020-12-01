PHOENIX (3 TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix's Transit Department is working on plans for a new kind of express bus service called "Bus Rapid Transit."
The high-capacity buses will use dedicated lanes, prioritized signals at intersections, and will stop at enhanced stations along their routes. According to the city, the buses will operate 12 hours per day and will run every 10 minutes.
"I'm very excited about this program," said Bus Rapid Transit Administrator Sara Kotecki. "To design and built a BRT system for Phoenix and set that foundation network in motion that we will build off of for years and decades to come, that's extremely exciting to me."
The concept isn't new. According to the City of Phoenix, Bus Rapid Transit service has been built in around 160 cities across the world.
Still, the first buses likely won't hit the streets of Phoenix for around five years.
Six routes are being considered for the service, though the city is planning on paring those routes down to three after receiving input from the public. People can weigh in using an online survey until December 18th.
It's unclear how much the Bus Rapid Transit program will cost, though the city says funds will come from the Transportation 2050 Plan.