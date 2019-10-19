Multiple wrong-way drivers cause havoc on Santan L-202 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple drivers were caught going the wrong way on Santan L-202 westbound at McClintock in Chandler when trying to use an on-ramp as an off-ramp to avoid traffic that was backed up.
Cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation captured many vehicles going up the McClintock on-ramp in an effort to exit L-202 before reaching Kyrene.
"On-ramps are not for escaping traffic," said ADOT in a tweet. "These drivers who didn't heed our many closure announcements headed into the closure on L-202 WB Santan. Now they're putting other drivers at risk by driving [the] wrong-way up the McClintock on-ramp."
UPDATE: Troopers continue turning wrong-way drivers around on the L-202 WB on-ramp at McClintock. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/PumLsBCQS6— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 19, 2019
On-ramps are not for escaping traffic. These drivers, who didn't heed our many closure announcements, headed into the closure on L-202 WB Santan. Now they're putting other drivers at risk by driving wrong-way up the McClintock onramp. That's a Trooper turning them around. pic.twitter.com/y9pY7Rb8as— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 19, 2019
ADOT said troopers turned those drivers around.
Although Arizona Department of Public Safety is unable to provide the number of wrong-way drivers, they said they are trying to cite as many people as possible.
Avoid WB SR-202 near McClintock. Troopers are citing those who drive wrong-way & on the shoulder. All of our resources in the area are focused on dealing with these dangerous drivers. Please note these delays are also impacting SR-101. #AZTraffic #AZTroopers https://t.co/yVNsh4maUE— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 19, 2019