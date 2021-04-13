PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person had to be extricated from their car and three others were injured in a crash in Phoenix early Tuesday morning near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller says when crews arrived on scene just after 3 a.m., there were two cars that were involved in the crash.
A 27-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, and a 38-year-old woman are all in critical condition. Another 38-year-old woman is in stable condition, Keller said.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Any Williams says the accident was between a black sedan and a brown sedan. And he says impairment is suspected for the driver of the brown sedan.
The investigation is ongoing. Names have not been released.