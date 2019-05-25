PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple have been injured in a six vehicle crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, eight people were injured in the crash that happened at about 4 a.m.
Capt. Kenny Overton said the people involved range in age from 16 years old to 30 years old. All were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
At least one person is in extremely critical condition. Details on the other patients' conditions were not released.
Phoenix police is investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic is restricted in all directions while police investigate.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
