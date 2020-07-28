ROOSEVELT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mudslide near Roosevelt Lake has closed State Route 188 in both directions.
The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the road Monday night and said the closure is expected to last for a long time. The mudslide is north of Roosevelt Lake, just south of Tonto Basin. The closure is between mile markers 255 on the north side and 242 on the south side.
The mudslide is in the area where the Bush Fire burned in June. Heavy rain in the area and a lack of vegetation since the fire caused the land to erode and slide down the hill onto the road.
[CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
UDPATE, 6:19 a.m.: The closure remains in effect and is expected to be lengthy. #aztraffic #phxtraffic #SR188 https://t.co/ksI32ZXnAo— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 28, 2020