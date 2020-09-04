PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix on Thursday night.
Phoenix police responded to the intersection of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for a report of a crash involving a 48-year-old pedestrian and a motorcycle.
It was reported to police that the 48-year-old man was crossing against the red light on 27th Avenue when the motorcyclist collided with him.
The motorcyclist lost control of his bike upon impact and left the scene.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified. A description of the suspect has not been released.
If you have any information regarding this crash, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.