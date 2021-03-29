Motorcyclist killed in Mesa crash
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Mesa Monday afternoon. 

According to Sgt. Monica Bertado with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and a van at around 1 p.m. near University Drive and Signal Butte Road. Bertado said the man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. The woman in the van was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHECK LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE.

Motorcyclist killed in Mesa crash

Bertado said the crash is still under investigation and it is not clear whether speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you