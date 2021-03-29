Motorcyclist killed in Mesa crash

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Mesa Monday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Monica Bertado with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and a van at around 1 p.m. near University Drive and Signal Butte Road. Bertado said the man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. The woman in the van was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bertado said the crash is still under investigation and it is not clear whether speed or impairment were factors in the collision.