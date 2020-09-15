PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A motorcyclist died in a wreck involving a truck in northwest Phoenix Tuesday morning.
It happened at about 8 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and New River Road, just west of Interstate 17 and north of the Outlets at Anthem.
Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
No details were immediately available, but drone video showed debris from the crash and a truck off the roadway sitting nearly perpendicular to the pavement. Ground video showed a helmet on the street by the wrecked motorcycle.
New River Road, a bypass that runs between I-17 and the Carefree Highway, is closed in both directions around the crash site. Traffic is backing up on the east side of I-17. That closure will remain in place until detectives wrap up the on-scene portion of their investigation.