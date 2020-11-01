PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A wrong-way driver was taken into custody late Sunday night on the northbound State Route 51 at Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they received calls of a wrong-way vehicle, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 51 just after 10 p.m.
A few minutes later, DPS received calls of a collision involving the wrong-way vehicle and a motorcycle near Glendale Avenue.
DPS says the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the wrong-way driver was not injured.
They says the wrong-way driver of the was taken into custody and impairment is suspected.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) all traffic was being forced to exit at Bethany Home Road and to avoid the area for the investigation.
The northbound lanes reopened around 3 a.m.
No further details were released.
*UPDATE* *CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*State Route 51 northbound is now CLOSED at Bethany Home Road due to this crash. All traffic is exiting at Bethany Home.Expect delays and seek an alternate route.There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.#phxtraffic #SR51 pic.twitter.com/ZgF5GwSlri— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 2, 2020