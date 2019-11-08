PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A motorcycle rider is dead after a wreck Friday evening in Phoenix near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road.
Phoenix police spokesman, Detecive Luis Samudio, says the two-vehicle crash involves a motorcycle and a car.
[WATCH: Motorcyclist dies in crash in north Phoenix]
Samudio says the man on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the car was uninjured.
Thunderbird Road is closed from the I-17 freeway to 21st Avenue for the crash investigation. Greenway or Cactus roads will work as alternates until the roadway reopens.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.