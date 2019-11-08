A motocyclist is dead after getting into a crash in north Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A motorcycle rider is dead after a wreck Friday evening in Phoenix near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix police spokesman, Detecive Luis Samudio, says the two-vehicle crash involves a motorcycle and a car.

Samudio says the man on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the car was uninjured. 

Thunderbird Road is closed from the I-17 freeway to 21st Avenue for the crash investigation. Greenway or Cactus roads will work as alternates until the roadway reopens. 

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

 

Eric is an assignment editor and content producer with AZ Family-3TV & CBS 5 News.

