SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has closed an intersection in south Scottsdale.
Officials with Scottsdale Police Department say the crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Scottsdale Road and Oak Street. The intersection is now closed.
The crash involves a car and a motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle rider died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police say impairment was not a actor of the collision.
The intersection of Scottsdale Road and Oak Street was closed for several hours but it has since been reopened.
The intersection of Scottsdale & Oak is closed due to a car/motorcycle collision. Life threatening injuries. Please use alternate route.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 26, 2019