SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has closed an intersection in south Scottsdale.

Officials with Scottsdale Police Department say the crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Scottsdale Road and Oak Street. The intersection is now closed.

The crash involves a car and a motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle rider died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police say impairment was not a  actor of the collision. 

The intersection of Scottsdale Road and Oak Street was closed for several hours but it has since been reopened. 

 

