LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after he struck a tire rim lying in the roadway near Litchfield Park early Thursday morning.
The deadly motorcycle crash had closed Dysart Road between Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road until 5 a.m. It has since reopened.
[MORE: Latest traffic conditions]
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a man was traveling northbound on Dysart Road on his motorcycle when he struck a tire rim in the road near Rose Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MCSO said they are not sure where the tire rim had come from. It's unclear if speed or impairment may have been factors in the deadly collision.
The motorcyclist has not been identified.
The crash remains under investigation.