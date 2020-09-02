PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcycle rider is dead after he slammed into a dump truck in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road just after 5 a.m. Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department said 33-year-old, Luis Carlos De Anda-Galaviz was he was going east when he crashed into the back of the huge truck. He died at the scene. A 63-year-old man, who hasn't been identified, was driving the 2020 Kenworth dump truck. He remained on the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, Cox said.
Broadway Road was restricted from 43rd to 53rd avenues while police investigated but has since reopened.