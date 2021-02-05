QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 19-year-old motorcyclist is in the hospital after a dump truck clipped him on a Queen Creek street Friday morning. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, it happened at about 8 a.m. near Germann and Ellsworth roads.
MCSO said the motorcyclist was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital. The agency also said he was wearing a helmet. At this point, it's not clear if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.
Germann Road will be shut down in both directions between Crismon and Ellsworth roads while investigators on the scene try to piece together the moments leading up to the wreck. MCSO was advising drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.