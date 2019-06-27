PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two motorcyclists were badly hurt Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash in Phoenix.
The intersection of 24th Drive and Thunderbird Road was closed for most of the night and into Thursday morning while authorities investigated the crash scene.
Police say two people on a motorcycle were involved in the crash. They were both taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Fire officials said both riders were not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
It's unclear if the other driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.
No other details were released.
The crash is still under investigation.
